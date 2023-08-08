Brynn Whitfield's flirting with Shep Rose on social media

Brynn Whitfield and Shep Rose: A potential bravo crossover in the works?

Brynn Whitfield, has been making headlines during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, shifting focus to her love life.



Back in July RHONY newbie confessed to talk show host Andy Cohen, "I have a little secret: I think Shep’s cute."

She was referring to Shep Rose, the star of Southern Charm. When Andy inquired about the appeal, Brynn, a corporate communications consultant, responded humorously, "it takes one commitment-phobe to know another commitment-phobe."

When Andy probed further, Brynn coyly replied with a "no comment" regarding any direct communication from Shep. However, she later revealed that Shep had indeed expressed his intentions to message her.

Describing Shep, Brynn gushed, "He's very sweet. He's very smart. Very sweet."

She emphasized that their discussions have remained wholesome, saying, "It's all PG." Their conversations revolve around topics such as philosophy and dogs, with both reality stars sharing a passion for these subjects.

Shep, who proudly calls himself the proud papa of a French bulldog named Good Boy Craig, has found common ground with Brynn through their shared love for canine companions.

Brynn lost her beloved pup Pepper in 2021, shared that Shep is the only male Bravo star with whom she has engaged in communication.

Although Brynn and Shep have yet to meet in person, the idea of exploring their connection at November's BravoCon in Las Vegas was suggested by Andy Cohen.



