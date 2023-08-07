Megan Thee Stallion shot multiple times by rapper Tory Lanez after Kylie Jenner's pool party

Hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by the Candian rapper Tory Lanez in Los Angeles after a summer pool party at makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's home in 2020.

Lanez, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday ( August 7) following his December conviction on three felony charges, could get a long prison term as Los Angeles prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence to the 31-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.

They wrote in a sentencing memorandum that along with the crimes for which he was convicted. Lanez has re-traumatized the Grammy Megan with social media posts about the case that emboldened many among his more than 2 million followers to attack her.

Megan may also appear in court to give a victim impact statement, or may have one read for her in her absence.

Both the artists have released songs that reference the shooting

For Megan Thee Stallion, the lyrics are about defiance and truth-telling, while Lanez’s lyrics are about being the victim of lies.

In Megan’s song Shots Fired, she raps: "Imagine… lying about shooting just to save face. I be speaking facts, they can’t handle that / they want me to be the bad guy." In her song, she does not reference Lanez by name.

While, In Lanez’s song Money Over Fallout, he says: "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting. Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit / knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest."