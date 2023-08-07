Megan Thee Stallion NEVER thought ‘People Wouldn’t Believe’ Tory Lanez shot her

Megan Thee Stallion was shot by Tory Lanez, who just got sentenced to 13 years of jail, but no one believed her.



Since Tory Lanez shot her in the foot back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about the highs and lows of her life in a remarkably personal account.

In an essay that Megan wrote for Elle, the rapper states this is the “final time that I’ll address anything regarding the case in the press,” adding that she doesn’t “plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”

Similar claims are made early on in the play, establishing Megan's view of herself as a survivor rather than a victim.

“Because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” she writes.

“Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

Several members of the music industry and internet viewers provided online criticism in the months before the December 2022 trial that either refuted Megan's account of the incident or added to the general media hysteria.

“I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke,” she writes, meaning the “conspiracy theories that I was never shot” and “the false narratives that my former best friend shot me.”

Stallion said, “it never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me,” but she also said that she never stopped believing that “truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.”

Talking about Lanez as her “attacker,” Megan slammed the Canadian rapper who she said “laughed and joked about my trauma,” and “peddled false narratives about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020.”

“Imagine how it feels to be called a liar every day? Especially from a person who was once part of your inner circle,” she said.