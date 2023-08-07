Tory Lanez being sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion after a Kylie Jenner pool party in 2020, could be awarded a 13-year prison sentence.



Lanez, who has been in jail since he was convicted in December, shot Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion in the feet with a handgun during an argument between the pair.

The rapper was found guilty of three gun-related crimes and prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence. A Los Angeles court will decide the sentence for the rapper for his crime.

The case has divided fans and spilled out into the wider hip-hop world, with artists like 50 Cent and Drake getting involved.



Stallion slammed Drake when he released Circo Loco, a collab with 21 Savage that appeared to reference the shooting case in its lyrics.

50 Cent sparked reactions by sharing memes depicting Megan and Tory Lanez as fictional characters, and he compared Megan to Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor who was found guilty of falsely claiming he was the victim of a hate crime.

The rapper, after receiving massive backlash, apologised saying he changed his mind after hearing evidence from the trial.

Megan did receive support from fellow artists, like JoJo and Kehlani. The pair removed Tory Lanez from their albums, with Kehlani saying she had to "do the right thing" because the situation involved her close friend Megan.