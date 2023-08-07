Prince William and Kate Middleton had getaways at Balmoral before their wedding

Prince Willaim and Kate Middleton had getaways at Balmoral before their wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to return to Balmoral this year for their annual tradition, but the couple has more history together before they were affianced.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, the Prince of Wales had revealed that while Scotland was a home to one of his most painful memories, it also served as the most significant place where he met his future wife.

“Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest,” William told the outlet. “I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.

He further added, “Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

Willaim and Kate had been attending University of St Andrews which is located in Scotland. The two frequented the cottage as a getaway.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales will be attending the royal tradition at Balmoral at the end of Summer, set by the late Queen Elizabeth II, they will be making a slight change to the plan.

The couple along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be staying at the castle.

The Waleses have their own property on site, a cottage known as Tam-Na-Ghar, which was gifted to Prince William by his late great grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she passed in 2002, via The Mirror.