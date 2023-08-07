Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade going through a rough patch with fiancé?

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade and her fiancé Evan McClintock may have a hit a rough spot in their relationship as eyewitnesses noticed odd behaviour of the couple at Lollapalooza Chicago.

According to a report by Page Six, the couple did not seem very loved up as they attended the Metro Boomin’s performance at the event on Friday night.

As cited by the eyewitnesses, the 27-year-old and McClintock kept their distance from one another during the event, spending more time with their separate groups rather than each other.

“Hailie arrived with her fiancé and five or six friends before Metro Boomin came on stage,” an eagle-eyed attendee told the outlet. “She sat between two of her girlfriends and Evan stood on the other side of the table in the VIP section of the club.”

While the pair may have been spending time with their respective friends, the insider noted it “seemed odd” that they only exchanged “a few words with each other” over the course of several hours.

“She didn’t seem to be in very high spirits,” the eyewitness added.

Later on, during the night, Hailie’s group met up with Drake’s lawyer, Steve Reisman. The attorney, who is known famed as ‘Two Dollar Steve’ due to his reputation for giving away the rare bill, handed $2 stacks to all of the ladies at the table.

Hailie Jade, who hosts Just a Little Shady podcast on YouTube, dated McClintock for six years before he popped the question back in February of this year.

McClintock, 27, previously shared on his fiancée’s podcast that he asked for the Lose Yourself rapper’s blessing during Christmas before getting down on one knee.

“I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time,’” he recalled.

“So, I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and I made it happen.”