Euphoria star Javon Walton signs with Jake Paul in first move for boxing career

Javon Walton played the role of Ashtray in hit HBO series Euphoria

Euphoria star Javon "Wanna" Walton has decided on a major career shift as the 17-year-old now has plans to pursue boxing.

Speaking to TMZ about the change, the actor, who starred as Ashtray in the HBO series, said that boxing was a longtime passion of his which he plans to be in for the long haul.

"This is something I want to do for the rest of my life," Wanna said.

"It's something I've been very passionate for a very long time, and it's something that I care about a lot.

"Boxing to me, is just a release."

"I love every minute of it and, I mean, the ultimate goal is world champion and defending my titles for a very long time and becoming a Hall of Famer. That's the real goal for me."



Having started when he was just four, Walton, who is just 17-years-old, has already got 80 amateur bouts which includes a handful of wins as well as Georgia state titles.



Speaking about his move to sign with Paul's MVP, the actor said that the company made him feel "valued" while adding that he, the YouTube-turned-boxing star, was "very sharp" and "super laid back".

"I wanted to go somewhere where I knew that I was gonna be valued, and a place that I knew that they were going to care about me a lot, and a place with a lot of talent," Wanna added. "Everyone over at MVP is very talented and they've all done such amazing things in their career."