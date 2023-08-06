Helen Skelton makes ‘terrible’ mistake during her time as Morning Live host

Helen Skelton has landed in serious trouble as she has allegedly come under fire from BBC bosses after promoting brands during her time working on Morning Live.
The television presenter, 40, is already dealing with her personal life issues as she has recently separated from her ex-husband Richie Myler but unfortunately has landed in another trouble but this time it can harm her professional life too.
Helen has gone against the strict guidelines of the broadcasting corporation by tagging the brands of clothing, jewellery, and cake makers in her Instagram posts.
Guidelines state that 'no on-air talent should promote products, goods, services or clothing they use'.
The BBC, funded by the license fee, does not allow advertising or product placements on its television or radio outputs, or on its websites.
Helen removed the tags and did not receive payment for naming the brands on her social media channel.
A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline: 'Helen pays for the clothes she wears on the show and does not have relationships with the brands tagged.
'She has now removed brand mentions from social posts linked to the programme.'
