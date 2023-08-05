Paul McCartney opens up on performing live alongside John Lennon using AI

Paul McCartney has recently opened up about his experience of using artificial intelligence to perform alongside late Beatles band member John Lennon.



Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Paul revealed, “It's one of my favourite bits in the show now.”

Paul mentioned that Peter Jackson, who directed the Get Back documentary, used AI to isolate John’s vocals from famous recordings to be played on stage.

Paul said the “experience is very emotional for him but he loves it”.

“It was hard to hold your emotions back actually. You could just get overcome,” stated the 81-year-old.

The musician explained, “It was the magic – it was my buddy, who’s been dead a long time, and here he was, back, and I'm working with him again.”

“And even though it's sort of mechanical trickery, it feels very real,” added the musician.

In 2022 Glastonbury festival, Paul reportedly performed I've Got A Feeling, a song originally recorded during the Beatles’ famous 1969 rooftop concert in London.

Elsewhere in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today, Paul mentioned, “AI is 'something that we're all sort of tackling at the moment.”

“When Peter Jackson did the film The Beatles Get Back, where it was us making the Let It Be album, he was able to extricate John's voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano,” disclosed the singer.

Paul pointed out that Peter “could separate them with AI, he'd tell the machine 'That's a voice, this is a guitar, lose the guitar'. We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI, so then we could mix the record as you would do”.

For the unversed, John passed away on December 8, 1980 after he was shot by gunman Mark Chapman.