Meghan Markle shows support to Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ movie

Meghan Markle reportedly rang in her 42nd birthday celebration with an all-girls movie night, opting for the newly released, Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie.

According to a report by Page Six, the Suits alum joined in the Barbie bandwagon as she headed to the Santa Barbara theatre with pals Portia de Rossi and a couple of other girlfriends on earlier this week.

Sources told the outlet that while the Duchess of Sussex headed out with her gal pals, Prince Harry stayed back at their $14 million Montecito, California, estate.

It was reported earlier that the celebrations carried on to Monday night as she headed to San Ysidro Ranch hotel. At the venue, a bachelorette party was taking place, and the former royal took the time to pose with the bride-to-be and gave wished her ‘good luck.’

Later on, Meghan made waves with her pre-birthday dinner at Tre Lune in Montecito, on Wednesday. The former royal stepped out in a Posse black-and-white striped dress for the outing.

The dress choice also seemed to be inspired from a memorable look from the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, in which Robbie is dressed in a black and white swimsuit. The classic swimsuit was first seen on the 1959 on the Mattel doll.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry opted for a pale blue linen shirt and white trousers for the night out.

While the Duchess of Sussex had kicked off her birthday bash with a lot of zeal, she actually celebrated her birthday on Friday, August 4th, 2023, at home with Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.