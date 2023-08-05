Meghan Markle shows support to Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ movie

Meghan Markle reportedly rang in her 42nd birthday celebration with an all-girls movie night, opting for the newly released, Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie.
According to a report by Page Six, the Suits alum joined in the Barbie bandwagon as she headed to the Santa Barbara theatre with pals Portia de Rossi and a couple of other girlfriends on earlier this week.
Sources told the outlet that while the Duchess of Sussex headed out with her gal pals, Prince Harry stayed back at their $14 million Montecito, California, estate.
It was reported earlier that the celebrations carried on to Monday night as she headed to San Ysidro Ranch hotel. At the venue, a bachelorette party was taking place, and the former royal took the time to pose with the bride-to-be and gave wished her ‘good luck.’
Later on, Meghan made waves with her pre-birthday dinner at Tre Lune in Montecito, on Wednesday. The former royal stepped out in a Posse black-and-white striped dress for the outing.
The dress choice also seemed to be inspired from a memorable look from the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, in which Robbie is dressed in a black and white swimsuit. The classic swimsuit was first seen on the 1959 on the Mattel doll.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry opted for a pale blue linen shirt and white trousers for the night out.
While the Duchess of Sussex had kicked off her birthday bash with a lot of zeal, she actually celebrated her birthday on Friday, August 4th, 2023, at home with Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.
Taylor Swift is set to cap off the U.S. leg of her Eras tour with upcoming six shows in Los Angeles
Natalie Portman was spotted solo in Sydney two months after the news of her husband Benjamin Millepied's cheating...
Bryan Cranston recalls co-star Mark Margolis energy and appreciates his impeccable mind and nature
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary by offering a glimpse into their big day
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck indulged in an ‘impassioned conversation’ for around half an hour
The sports comedy drama, Challengers, starring Zendaya is set to release in 2024