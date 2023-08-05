Meghan Markle sparks reactions with her two-word message to bride-to-be

Prince Harry was nowhere as Meghan Markle took a girls trip to see the new Barbie movie in theaters with her friend Portia De Rossi, and a few other gal pals.
The group enjoyed the film at a Santa Barbara theater while Harry hung back in their Montecito home.
After catching Margot Robbie's feminist box-office hit, Meghan and her friends kept the fun going at the lovely San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara Monday evening.
The Duchess of Sussex posed for snaps with a bachelorette group that partying at the expensive hotel. She stopped to go over to the bride-to-be and uttered a two-word message, wished her "good luck" on her upcoming marriage.
Meghan's wish for a bride-to-be sparked reactions from her fans, with one saying: "Luck matters the most in marriages."
While another added: "Good luck for Harry and Meghan."
On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan dined at the Tre Lune restaurant, a popular Italian spot among A-list celebrities in California. The pair were accompanied by a group of their friends including Meghan's close pal Heather Dorak, along with her husband Matt Cohen.
The famous couple seemed to be have a great time as they were spotted smiling and laughing together, quashing rumours about their relationship.
Will Smith opens up about how family felt about his and their global stardom
Suki Water reveals she’s a real Swiftie
Joey King gets engaged to Steven Piet in February 2022
Conleth Hill opens up on being ‘frustrated’ because he ‘felt that last series was a bit rushed’
Pink sings Sinead O’ Connor’s infamous cover song with friend Brand Carlile during New York concert stop
Hilary Duff reflects on the dark phase of her public life