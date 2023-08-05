Meghan Markle sparks reactions with her two-word message to bride-to-be

Prince Harry was nowhere as Meghan Markle took a girls trip to see the new Barbie movie in theaters with her friend Portia De Rossi, and a few other gal pals.

The group enjoyed the film at a Santa Barbara theater while Harry hung back in their Montecito home.

After catching Margot Robbie's feminist box-office hit, Meghan and her friends kept the fun going at the lovely San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara Monday evening.

The Duchess of Sussex posed for snaps with a bachelorette group that partying at the expensive hotel. She stopped to go over to the bride-to-be and uttered a two-word message, wished her "good luck" on her upcoming marriage.

Meghan's wish for a bride-to-be sparked reactions from her fans, with one saying: "Luck matters the most in marriages."

While another added: "Good luck for Harry and Meghan."

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan dined at the Tre Lune restaurant, a popular Italian spot among A-list celebrities in California. The pair were accompanied by a group of their friends including Meghan's close pal Heather Dorak, along with her husband Matt Cohen.

The famous couple seemed to be have a great time as they were spotted smiling and laughing together, quashing rumours about their relationship.