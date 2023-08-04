Dalton Gomez Instagram deactivated after caught 'cheating' on Ariana Grande

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande have decided to part ways after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande's estranged husband Dalton Gomez was reportedly caught "acting single" before the pair's divorce announcement which reportedly caused him to take down his Instagram.

A blind source reportedly told DeuxMoi that the source of their pair's marital troubles may have started from Gomez as he had allegedly begun seeing other women months before their relationship ran its course.

According to the source, the real-estate agent was at a Hollywood party where he was attempting to a low profile all while he was "not acting married".

"I attended an event where there were a bunch of celebrities. Dalton was there, but he was being low-key (was wearing a hat, shades). He clearly didn't want to be recognized, but made it obvious with his disguise," the source told Deux Moi.

Describing the scene, the source claimed that Gomez was "surrounded" by multiple women, reportedly enjoying their company.

"[Dalton Gomez] had girls literally SURROUNDING him. Not kidding. He had his own cabana with his friends, and he was not acting married."

Seeing this, the source claimed that their "drunk" friend stepped in to confront Gomez about his marriage to Grande, which he denied of knowing.

"So my drunk friend wanted to call him out on it. She approached him, and said 'Do you know who Ariana Grande is?' He literally said, 'Never heard of her before.' So my friend said, 'well you should, that's your WIFE!!!"' He literally saw a deer in headlights, got spooked that he got recognized/caught and practically ran out of the party."

As per the source, Gomez, seemingly deactivated his Instagram account the next day and since then it has remained deactivated.