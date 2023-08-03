Lizzo finally addresses sexual harassment claims from former troupe members

Lizzo has finally addressed claims from former employees who accused the singer of sexual harassment and fat shaming in a lawsuit.



“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised,’ wrote the Grrl hit-maker on Instagram.

The songstress also called out at “sensationalised stories” from former employees, which she described as “unbelievable” and “outrageous”.

“Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” said the 35-year-old.

The musician continued, “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

For the unversed, Lizzo is reportedly being sued by three of her former backing dancers for alleged sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment and discrimination.



The Good as Hell crooner clarified, “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make any feel uncomfortable.”

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” asserted the songstress.

Lizzo added that she would never “criticise” or “terminate” an employee because of their “weight”.