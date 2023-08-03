Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘united’ on key issue amid divorce rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have divorce rumours swirling amid reports suggesting the couple is going through a difficult time in their marriage, they are united on a important matter.

The couple, who have settled and have been building a life in California since the past three years, are focusing on raising their kids in the best way possible.

A source told People Magazine recently that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito” and are not concerning themselves with any other drama, whether it’s their royal rift or rumours of their split.

The insider shared that the couple’s “goal” is for their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to “have a normal life as much as possible.”

The source was also cited to reveal that the pair is “very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents. Their kids are their world.”

Of their parenting style, the source shared that Harry and Meghan have a “play-based” approach. “They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property.”

Moreover, just like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan is also the mom who makes sure to pick up her son, Archie, who attends school, per a longtime Montecito resident.

The resident added that there is ‘no pretence’ with the former Suits actress and that she ‘talks to everyone.’

Furthermore, a Montecito Journal columnist and local resident Richard Mineards, shared that the couple are “making a life” in the city.