Travis Scott set to achieve another milestone in career

Travis Scott's career is on a successful trajectory since his debut

Travis Scott's much-hyped Utopia has justified its popularity, as the rap star is expected to sell 400,000 units in the debut week.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the Antidote rapper's fourth album, in its first week, is looking to sell 400,000 copies.

The projected strong sales mean that Scott has scored his No: 1 rank album title for the fourth time in his career.

Moreover, after Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape, his star-studded album clinched the top spot in 2023.

Looking back to the rapper's success in staged as 2016's Birds in the Trap Sing brought 88,000 sales, while Astroworld in 2018 shot up to 537,000 in the first weeks.

Scott's predicted 400,000 mark would fall in line with the tremendous leap in popularity he underwent in the second half of the 2010s decade.

In other news, Scott has learned that safe spots were always better than tricky ones for his 'kinds' of concerts.

The Butterfly Effect rapper has chosen Rome to headline his Utopia concert after the Egypt snub.

Announcing on Instagram, the Antidote rap star unveiled the show date on Aug 7.