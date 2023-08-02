Keke Palmer reveals her inspiration for staying fit after pregnancy

Keke Palmer has recently revealed what inspired her to stay fit months after giving birth to baby boy.



The Nope actress opened up about not setting “unrealistic body standards” for female fans during her appearance on Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast.

“It is my job. Let’s not get crazy. I don’t want people thinking that I am setting unrealistic standards. I can afford a trainer, meal prep and a lot of things,” said the 29-year-old.





The Akeelah and the Bee star pointed out, “It is expensive but I am investing in my career because it is my career to look good. Not even is it my career to look good, it is my career choice to have the kind of career that I want to have.”

The mom-of-one shared she “never want to put” pressure on anyone.

“I always want to make it clear that when I am talking about fitness, health and wellness is that, ‘Your journey is your journey. You figure it out the way you can.’ And when you look at these celebrities and people in the industry, know that it is their job,” stated the Alice actress.

Reflecting on celebrity snapping back after pregnancy, the Nickelodeon alum asserted, “Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it's part of the damn gig. We doing it because we got it like that.”

“No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be,” she added.

