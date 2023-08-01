Shakira, Lewis Hamilton waited till workers left to have 'secret' meeting: Insider

File Footage

Shakira and her new beau Lewis Hamilton reportedly waited till the singer's workers left to have a secret meetup.

The Beautiful Liar singer and the racing icon met "three times" at her lavish Ibiza Villa, according to Spanish TV channel Telecinco.

The alleged loved-up duo, who have been spotted together at a number of events since their first public appearance in May, was heard having “constant conversations” by his driver.

Paparazzo Sergio Garrido said Shakira and Hamilton met “three times in the Ibiza villa” after “the workers left” for the day.

“When the workers left, the singer stayed alone with her private escort and received a visit from Hamilton,” Garrido added.

This comes after it was reported that the Columbian singer is looking forward to see where her relationship with the Formula One driver will take her.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, an insider said that Shakira and the seven-time world championship-winning have become “inseparable.”

"She’s over Gerard and fast-tracking her romance with Lewis,” the source said. "They’re inseparable. It’s definitely a hot summer romance.”

"She believes in love and is very open to see what the future might hold for them,” the source added.

Shakira has been linked to at least four men following her split from Gerard Pique, including Tom Cruise and Jimmy Butler.