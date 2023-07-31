Did Cardi B ask fans to splash her? Watch new video from mic toss incident

Cardi B was filmed bending over and asking fans to splash her with water at the Las Vegas show

Cardi B made headlines recently when she threw her mic at a fan in the front row during her performance at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas. In videos that have gone viral, the WAP rapper can be seen performing her hit song Bodak Yellow when the incident occurs.

However, a new video circulating on social media provides additional context to the incident. It reveals that Cardi actually encouraged her fans to splash her with water as she was feeling overheated.

She hyped up the crowd to douse her with water and didn't seem to mind the idea of getting soaked. The singer even bent over, requesting more splashes, and the fans happily obliged.

While this new video suggests that Cardi may have expected to get wet, it's likely that the splash that triggered her mic toss occurred at an inconvenient moment – while she was singing, rather than during a break between songs as she had asked.

Additionally, fans are speculating that the liquid thrown at the WAP rapper might have been alcohol rather than water, which could have contributed to her irritation.

In the aftermath of the incident, the fan responsible for the splash reportedly expressed deep regret. Meanwhile, another fan claimed that Cardi missed her mark with the mic and accidentally hit her instead of the one who splashed the rapper.