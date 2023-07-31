‘Love Island’ 2023 Finale: Finalists, timing, and all you need to know!

'Love Island' UK is set to close out summer with its sizzling season 10 finale on Monday night

British reality show Love Island, that once again proved to be the show of the summer, is set to close out the season with its sizzling finale on Monday night (July 31).

The 2023 run of Love Island marked its 10th season, featuring some of the most intense moments in the ITV show’s history, and here’s all you need to know ahead of the final showdown between the five couples who managed to make it to the end!

Which couples are ‘Love Island 2023’ finalists?

After a thrilling eight-week run, here are the five couples that stuck it till the end, and are now vying to come out of the show as a successful couple – much like alums Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, who were runner-up on season 5 of the show and are now parents to a baby girl, Bambi.

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble

Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki

Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

How to watch the ‘Love Island 2023’ Finale?

The Love Island 2023 finale will air live from Mallorca, where host Maya Jama will follow the action alongside the finalist couples, on ITV2 and will also stream on ITVX.

What time is the ‘Love Island 2013’ Finale?

The Love Island season 10 finale will kick off at 9pm tonight, July 31, and will run till 10:30pm, for those watching from the UK.