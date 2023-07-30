Viola Davis halts 'G20' production in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes

Viola Davis has decided to stand in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes by stepping away from her latest project, G20.

In a heartfelt statement, the acclaimed actress expressed her love for the movie but emphasized that continuing production during the strike would not be appropriate.

Davis praised the producers of G20 for understanding and supporting her decision, as they join her in standing united with actors, SAG/AFTRA, and the WGA. Despite having an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, Davis believed it was essential to pause the project as a demonstration of her support for the significant cause.

The interim agreements, as explained by the guild, allow productions to move forward during a strike as long as the producers agree to adhere to the terms sought by SAG-AFTRA from the AMPTP. These interim agreements are expected to align with the AMPTP agreement once ratified by the membership.

Joining fellow actor Brad Pitt in expressing solidarity with the striking workers in Hollywood, Davis's decision serves as a powerful statement, emphasizing the crucial importance of the ongoing strikes and advocating for fair and just working conditions for all professionals in the entertainment industry.