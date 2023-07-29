Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's enduring friendship shines bright at Eras Concert

Bestie Gigi Hadid once again showed her support for Taylor Swift at the California show

Taylor Swift's Eras tour reached new heights of joy as her BFF, supermodel Gigi Hadid, joined the pop superstar for an unforgettable night at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The 33-year-old songstress delivered a mesmerizing performance, and Hadid couldn't have been prouder, showcasing her support with an impressive collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta accompanied Hadid to the concert and shared a photo of the two pals raising their arms which were covered with Eras tour bracelets. Hadid’s impressive collection reached all the way to her elbows.

Beyond the concert's highlights, Ta treated fans to a series of lively videos, one of which featured Gigi Hadid dancing and cheering with infectious enthusiasm to Swift's chart-topping hit, Cruel Summer. Her energy was boundless as she swayed to the beats of Swift’s ever-popular track, Shake It Off.

This isn't the first time Hadid has shown her unwavering support for Swift's Eras tour. Back in May, she attended the Nashville tour stop, where she was joined by other close friends like Matty Healy, Lily Aldridge, and stylist Ashley Avignone.

For close to ten years, Swift and Hadid have cherished their friendship, which became public knowledge in 2014 when they were captured together at an Oscars afterparty.

Throughout their enduring bond, the two best friends have expressed their affection for each other through heartwarming social media messages. In an Instagram post, Hadid praised Swift, stating, "It's a rarity for someone to possess an unmatched essence while effortlessly making hearts feel a sense of belonging through their innate generosity."