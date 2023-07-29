Khloé Kardashian shares new photos with touching note to mark son's first birthday

Khloé Kardashian delighted fans as she shared a slew of new photos with a touching note to celebrate her baby boy Tatum's first birthday.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share some unseen photos of herself with son and other kids. Khloe also wrote a touching note in honour of her son's first milestone.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" the 39-year-old wrote beside a photo of her holding Tatum.

She added: "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you."

Kim Kardashian's sister continued: "I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers."



Khloe shares Tatum, as well as her daughter True, five, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever," she continued. "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob (Rob Kardashian) and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle."

The Good American founder concluded the post by stating that she "cannot believe" that he is "already" a year old and expressing her love for him.

"Happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby," she wrote. "Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man."