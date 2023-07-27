Prince Harry branded a ‘walking, talking addictive piece of theatre’

Prince Harry’s allegedly melodramatic and ‘emotional undercurrents’ have just been ridiculed for spreading the first bout of melodrama a Coronation has seen in over 200 years.

Insights into this change and its historical significance have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during the course of her piece for News.com.au.

She began the conversation by saying, “The last eight months especially, starting with the couple’s Netflix outpouring, have been nothing if not addictive theatre.”

“There was no juicier storyline than Harry’s return, ever so briefly, for his father King Charles’ crowning in May and all the swirling and eddying emotional undercurrents. Talk about must-watch viewing.”

This is mainly because “it had been a good 200 years since a coronation this melodramatic.”

However, Ms Elser warns “Perhaps more intriguing in all of this is what this escalation represents.”

“Because it would seem that Harry and Meghan have, thanks to their confessional, money-making projects, actually managed to make themselves even more into public property. Fires were stoked and fascination dialled up.”