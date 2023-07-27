Post Malone admits birth of child has 'slowed him down a lot, party-wise'

Post Malone truly believes that becoming a dad is the 'most beautiful thing'

Post Malone has admitted that the birth of a child has slowed him a lot in terms of partying.

Ahead of the release of his album Austin, Malone spoke extensively about experiencing the parenthood phase in an interview with Zane Lowe.

The 28-year-old American rapper revealed that he has witness a massive lifestyle change after becoming a father. He believes parenthood has ended his partying and nightlife.

“Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy.”

It's not like that Malone, 28, is not enjoying his parenthood phase. He truly believes that becoming a father is the most beautiful thing. But he now has to be more responsible, due to which he now avoids going out to shows.

The Sunflower singer told the host: "I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accouterments of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it."

He went on to say: "I never really got time or really had the bandwidth to experience the journey to its fullest. So I guess that's what I'm trying to do now."

Post Malone has become a family man now. He loves spending time with his daughter, reported Yahoo.

"I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games, and in my garage working on projects. That's what I love to do.”