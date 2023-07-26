Trevor Noah to perform at iconic Indian venues during Asia tour

Famous comedian and comic artist Trevor Noah is set to embark on a visit to India for the very first time as part of his Off The Record Tour.



This will mark the beginning of his tour in Asia.

The comedian is planned to be performing at seven different shows during the Indian leg of the Off The Record Tour.

According to Mid-day, his shows will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22-24, followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1, 2023.

Commenting on his upcoming trip to India, Trevor Noah expressed his admiration for Indian culture, saying, "I've always loved Indian culture, and now, after all these years, I finally have the chance to visit India."

The comedian expressed his excitement over the tour stating, "I am very excited to finally get the privilege to bring my stand-up comedy and perform in one of the most exciting countries in the world."

Noah embarked on his Off The Record Tour in 2022 and sold out shows in the US and then in Europe between 2022 and 2023.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian previously hosted several shows including The Daily Show. He had an impressive resume and was named by Time magazine among the list of 100 most influential people in the world.