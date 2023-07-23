Selena Gomez celebrates 31st birthday party at the heels of growing network

Selena Gomez reportedly had more than one reason to celebrate as she rang in her 31st birthday on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023, with a grand party.

In a carousel shared onto Instagram on the eve of her birthday, the Only Murders in the Building star glimpsed into the star-studded event where the crowd could be seen partying and having a great time.

The Disney alum was dressed in a short, red tube dress with floral ruffle detail, which she paired with black strappy heels with a red flower detail to match the ensemble theme. Her hair was styled in an up-do and she wore gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

Even the birthday girl’s cake followed the dress code as it was adorned in red floral decoration over white frosting.



The carousel also featured images of the Love You Like A Love Song musician partying with her friends which included her music collaborator Benny Blanco, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and many more.

The birthday celebrations come at the heels of the news that the Rare Beauty founder is now almost a billionaire, per TMZ. Quoting the numbers from CelebrityNetWorth.com, Selena Gomez’s net worth is around $800 million.



The multi-talented artist had also shared a glimpse of some humble celebrations at home which she shared with her fans hours ago on IG.

Gomez was seen blowing out the candles over a floral-adorned cake commemorating her big day with a special message for her fans.



Gomez expressed her gratitude for the things in her life especially her Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund.

“Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

She continued, “This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”