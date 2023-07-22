Shakira 'hot summer romance' with Lewis Hamilton heating up: Insider

Shakira 'hot summer romance' with Lewis Hamilton heating up

Shakira's new romance with Lewis Hamilton seems to be getting serious as the singer has finally moved on from her ex Gerard Pique and is now focusing on her future.

The Beautiful Liar singer "believes in love" as she is "fast-tracking her romance" with the Formula One driver, an insider revealed.

In a chat with In Touch Weekly, an insider said that the Columbian singer and the seven-time world championship-winning have become “inseparable.”

"She’s over Gerard and fast-tracking her romance with Lewis,” the source said. "They’re inseparable. It’s definitely a hot summer romance.”

"She believes in love and is very open to see what the future might hold for them,” the source added.

This comes after paparazzo Jordi Martin Offered an insight into the singer’s life since she is dating the Hamilton, telling Marca Magazine she is "happy and excited."

However, he shared a shocking detail about Hamilton, claiming that the Shakira’s entourage has shared with him that Hamilton is a “womanizer.”

Citing El Confidencial, the publication claimed that people close to Shakira say that Hamilton "is a very similar profile to Gerard Pique.”

Meanwhile, Shakira was also linked with Jimmy Butler after they were spotted having dinner in London last week.