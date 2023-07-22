Netflix ‘One Piece’ live-action sets sail towards release with first trailer

Netflix is gearing to release its much-anticipated series, based on the popular Japanese manga series, One Piece.

The show has been adapted by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, who is also an executive producer of the Netflix series. Previously, when the streaming giant created the live-action adaptions of animes, such as Death Note, Cowboy Bebop etc, it received quite a lot of backlash from fans.

This time around, Oda was full involved as the executive producer which is why it took seven years to produce the show. Previously, the hit manga was also turned into a anime series, which grew its fanbase around the world for decades.

The story of One Piece follows a young kid, Monkey D. Luffy who is on a quest to find the legendary ‘One Piece’ treasure which was left by the previous Pirate King Gold Roger.



With his sights set on the prize, Luffy forms a pirate crew, Straw Hat Pirates, with odd characters he meets on the way, a swordsman Roronoa Zoro, the navigator Nami, the sniper Usopp and Sanji, who is a chef and a Casanova wannabe.

Here is the full cast for Netflix’s One Piece

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp



Taz Skylar as Sanji

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Steven John Ward as Dracule Mihawk

Watch the first trailer of One Piece live-action adaptation:



One Piece Release date:



One Piece will set sail for release on August 31st, 2023 on Netflix.