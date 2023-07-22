Prince George is a clone of his father William in new official birthday portrait

 
Saturday July 22, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate their eldest son George's 10th birthday

By Web Desk
July 22, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George looked just like his dad in his new 10th birthday portrait released on July 21.

The official portrait was released on Friday, one day prior to William's eldest son's special day.

In the snapshot, George is his dad’s mini-me in a checkered blue shirt and dark green trousers. The preteen added a pair of brown suede shoes to complete his look.

George is seen sitting on the steps at Windsor Castle in the new photo, looking smart in a checked blue and white shirt, with teal jeans and boots - similar to outfits previously worn by his father William.

King Charles III's grandson, who was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing, is set to celebrate his special day with an intimate gathering at the Waleses' Windsor abode on Saturday.

He will celebrate his milestone birthday with his younger brother Prince Louis, 5, and sister Princess Charlotte, 8.

