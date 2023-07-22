Prince George is a clone of his father William in new official birthday portrait

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George looked just like his dad in his new 10th birthday portrait released on July 21.



The official portrait was released on Friday, one day prior to William's eldest son's special day.

George is seen sitting on the steps at Windsor Castle in the new photo, looking smart in a checked blue and white shirt, with teal jeans and boots - similar to outfits previously worn by his father William.



King Charles III's grandson, who was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing, is set to celebrate his special day with an intimate gathering at the Waleses' Windsor abode on Saturday.

He will celebrate his milestone birthday with his younger brother Prince Louis, 5, and sister Princess Charlotte, 8.