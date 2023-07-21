Pop royalty Britney Spears, Will.i.am release catchy new track 'Mind Your Business'

In a thrilling surprise for fans, Britney Spears and Will.i.am have joined forces once again, releasing a new single titled "Mind Your Business" after a decade since their last hit collaboration, "Scream & Shout."

The electronic dance track features synthesizer sounds , and Britney's unmistakable vocals chanting, "Mind your business, b—-." Additionally, the song brings back the familiar tagline from their previous hit, "You are now rockin' with Will.i.am and Britney, b—-."

The announcement of this unexpected project came just one day ahead of its release, with Will.i.am teasing a 16-second snippet on Twitter, sending excitement levels soaring among fans.

Britney Spears' recent musical activities have been relatively scarce, as she focused on her personal life and worked on her highly anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me," which is set to hit bookshelves on Oct 24. This latest collaboration with Will.i.am follows her 2022 duet with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," a significant release marking her return to the music scene after her 2016 album, "Glory."

The anticipation surrounding "Mind Your Business" is palpable, especially given the massive success of their previous collaboration, "Scream & Shout," which accumulated over a billion views on YouTube and soared to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.