Tom Holland 'unaffected' from 'The Crowded Room' gay scene hate

Tom Holland quoted Christian Bale alleged quote to support his view

Apple TV+, The Crowded Room, was caught in a controversy when one of its episodes depicted Tom Holland in a passionate scene with a male co-star. But the British actor has reportedly ignored the backlash.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June, the 27-year-old said, "I try not to worry myself about what other people think," referring to the series flak.

"There's a Christian Bale quote I saw once which really changed my life. He said,''If you have a problem with me, text me. And if youdon'tt have my number, youdon'tt know me well enough to have a problem with me'"

Moreover, the Spider-Man star also added he did not cheer on playing the different sexual preference character.

"I think it is a first [for me]," he continued. "It's not a milestone, though.It's not something that I'm like,''Oh, wow. I got to play my first character with a different sexual preference than I have''It'ss obviously a little more complicated than that," adding, "It felt very important to tell the story authentically."

However, the latest episode, which was expected, caused uproar soon after its release.

But Holland's fans are quick to jump in his defense by praising him for taking a daring role and also pointed to the previous Spider-Man actors' Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, on-screen gay characters after a trend NotMySpiderman was started on Twitter.





