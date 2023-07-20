Prince Harry, Meghan Markle entangled in separation rumours

Rumors are rife once again that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are experiencing trouble in paradise, particularly when it comes to their marriage.

The rumors started when the British royal released his book 'Spare' which took aim at several members of the British Royal Family. In the book, Harry spoke about his older brother physically attacking him and how his father, King Charles, put his interest above his.

To promote the book, the 38-year-old prince held several high-profile interviews but critics and fans of the celebrity noted his wife, Meghan Markle, was not by his side during the promotional activities.

Many think this was the crucial moment when separation rumors regarding the couple started to do the rounds on the internet.

A source in 'Mirror' said: "Is this the way she would have approached things? Possibly not. But she will always back him and would never have got involved in promoting such a personal project."

"This was about his own life, his journey and his own perspective."

Back in May, separation rumors ran wild after Meghan Markle did not attend King Charles' coronation when her husband, Prince Harry, did attend it. There have also been rumours that financial pressures have put "stress" on the couple, following the collapse of their $20 million (£15 million) Spotify deal.

However, a friend of the couple rejected the rumors speaking to 'Page Six'.

"It's not true, it's literally made up," the source said.