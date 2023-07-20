Dwayne Johnson earns title of ‘highest paid actor’ in Hollywood: Here’s how

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has recently earned the title of highest paid actor in Hollywood.



According to Puck News via Metro UK, the Jungle Cruise actor has reportedly received over $50 million for the role of Commander Callum Drift in the upcoming movie, Red One, which also feature, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and Nick Kroll.

It is pertinent to mention that if the figures are correct, this would be the highest fee for any actor in the entertainment industry.

Before this project, the highest paid actor title was reportedly split between Robert Downey Jr and Will Smith, who allegedly got $40 million for Captain America: Civil War and King Richard respectively.

Back in November 2022, Dwayne confirmed the project on social media and revealed that the movie’s production had begun.

Meanwhile, Chris also spoke up about Black Adam star in a candid interview with Comicbook.com

“Dwayne is just unbelievable. He’s such a nice guy. He’s incredible what he does actually, he’s so funny. He’s really charming and really knows,” he added.

Red One will release in late 2023.