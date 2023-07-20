Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for not being capable of ‘keeping even a deal alive’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for allegedly ‘failing at every step.



Accusations and claims of this nature have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser started to reference the public reception of the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

According to findings by the author, the couple’s docuseries failed to even beat the most top trending documentary, The Tinder Swindler.

Ms Elser even went as far as to point out how “even with these sorts of numbers, it might not be enough to keep their Netflix deal alive.”

“Nor has the show garnered much of a critical reception in Hollywood, missing out on an Emmy nomination and only managing to get one from the B-list Hollywood Critics Awards,” Ms Elser also noted.

Even though “Spare sold like the clappers and holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time” still “it has not brought vast swathes of people over to Team Sussex and it failed to move the dial of public sympathy in favour of the royal renegades.”