Barbara Palvin reveals how she feels about new name after marrying Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin were married in a fairytale wedding ceremony which was held in Hungary.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, 29, dished her sentiments about being a married woman and how she feels about her new name.

“It’s gonna take some time for me to get used to being called Mrs Sprouse,” Barbara jokingly told Vogue Magazine in an interview. “Dylan’s been calling me his wife for three years now, so there’s not a lot of adjusting on his end.”

The couple, who started dating in June 2018, originally got engaged in September last year but made the official announcement nine months later.

Detailing the scenario of when the Suit Life of Zack and Cody alum, 30, popped the question, the new Mrs Sprouse revealed that she guessed her beau’s intention to propose.

She shared that they were heading to a camping trip with friends in California. Then, they stopped at a spot where you could see otters, which is Barbara’s favourite animal, in the wild.

“It was very romantic,” she said of the proposal. “I was suspicious and thought he might pop the question because he packed a shirt that was too nice for camping.”

The couple exchanged vows in the church in Albertirsa where Barbara’s parents married 34 years ago.

The model was dressed in a Vivienne Westwood gown which she later changed into a custom-made Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress for her dance party. She also had a third dress change, a red one, at Midnight by a Hungarian designer, Mero.

Meanwhile, Dylan was dressed in a classic black suit.