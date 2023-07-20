Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynn Spears has 'love' for her despite feud

Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynn Spears talks about the consequences of their feud.

Speaking to Variety in an interview, Jamie Lynn exclusuvely spoke about her songstress sibling.

“I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members,” Jamie Lynn told the outlet.

“If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say,” she continued.

“I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

Speaking about her own daughters, Jamie Lynn admitted she takes care of their future.

“I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life,” said Jamie Lynn