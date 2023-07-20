'The Vampire Diaries' star shares view on series reboot

Nina Dobrev believes 'it may be too soon'

Nina Dobrev is best known for The Vampire Diaries. Although, the show ended six years ago, yet the craze about the series is still very much alive.

As a question was posed to the Sofia native on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show about the possibility of the CW's show's reboot.

"Oh my goodness, I think it's way too soon to be talking about a reboot, because it didn't even end that long ago," she continued.



"But I'm very close with Paul [Wesley] and Kayla [Ewell] and Candice [Accola], and Kat [Graham], and the list goes on because it was such a big part of our lives for so many years. So it's hard not to stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can."

The 34-year-old also said she would return to the Vampire franchise, but that depends on two things.

"I think it always depends on the role and the director. I don't want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there's a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah."