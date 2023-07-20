Meghan Markle slammed for her latest stunt in US

Meghan Markle has been slammed for her alleged attempt to overshadow Kate Middleton's recent show.



Royal author Lady Colin took an aim at the Duchess of Sussex over her latest stunt in the US, alleging Prince Harry's wife Meghan of sending the Princess of Wales out of the headlines.



Lady C took lambasted the Duchess for her public appearance with a beagle at a Montecito Farmer’s Market despite its "no dogs allowed" policy.

“She purposely set out to do it because she wanted to rain on Catherine’s parade. And she understood that if she broke the rules, she would get more publicity than if she abided by the rules,” the royal commentator told GB News.

Meghan Markle blasted for breaking rules to upstage Princess Kate

The author also accused the former Suits star of being “incorrigible”.

"The woman is incorrigible, you know? There’s just no way around it. She is incorrigible."

It was the first public appearance Meghan made since "Harry and Meghan" Netflix series was snubbed for Emmy nomination last week.

Another royal commentator Phil Dampier claimed that Meghan's dog appearance kept the former Suits star "in the limelight" and took away Kate's recent appearance at Wimbledon.

Dampier claimed: "It keeps her in the limelight. And tries to take away a bit from Kate at Wimbledon."

He added: "I think they're all a bit jealous of the fact that, uh, got such wonderful coverage at Wimbledon, but, uh, its strange ,isn't it? The way they're not seen together."

The commentator warned: "I think one of the crunch periods will be in September at the Invictus Games. Whether she turns up for that I think if she does not, then I think we might well, you know, concede that there might be something with the marriage."

The Duchess reportedly also angered locals with her stunt in Montecito, where she lives with her husband Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan visited the market alongside her security team and brought along one of her pet beagles.

However, at the market, there is a sign that reads: "NO DOGS ALLOWED with the exception of recognised service animals... we thank you for your understanding and cooperation."