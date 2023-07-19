Rachel Zegler requests fan to spare her from Nonsensical Discourse' on Snow White casting

Rachel Zegler, the lead actress in Disney Studios' highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Snow White, has once again responded to the ongoing criticism surrounding her casting.

Taking to Twitter, Zegler expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received, while kindly requesting to be excluded from the "senseless debates" that have emerged regarding her role.

Since her casting announcement in 2021, Zegler has unfortunately faced derogatory remarks and skepticism from online users concerning her portrayal of Snow White, a character traditionally depicted as having fair complexion.

In a previous interview, she openly shared her approach to dealing with negative comments, choosing not to let them affect her and instead focusing on her personal convictions.

During her appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors series in 2022, Zegler addressed the initial wave of criticism, stating, "At one point, you just have to shut it all off and think, if I'm not going to read the bad, I'm just not going to read the good either." Asserting her commitment to staying true to herself, she added, "I'm just going to believe in what I believe in."

Recent leaked photos from the film set in the UK have unveiled the actors portraying the reimagined versions of the seven dwarfs. The diverse casting choices and deviations from the original storyline have sparked criticism on various social media platforms.



In response to this, Disney had previously stated its intention to take a fresh approach with the characters, aiming to avoid perpetuating stereotypes and instead promote inclusivity.