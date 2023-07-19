Saudi singer Mishaal Tamer's upcoming music promises novel instruments delighting Western audiences

Saudi Arabian singer Mishaal Tamer who defied all odds to become a rising global star has announced that his upcoming music will feature instruments that have remained unheard in the West.

Despite facing numerous challenges, he successfully signed a major record deal in the US in 2020.

Recently, Mishaal opened up about his incredible journey, including his groundbreaking tour with the internationally acclaimed band OneRepublic.

Mishaal's father is of Arab descent from Saudi Arabia, while his mother hails from Ecuador, resulting in a diverse cultural background that undoubtedly influences his music.

Tamer, defying all odds started playing guitar at the age of 9. During that time Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's religious police was ordered to smash musical instruments, and Western pop music was banned in the country.

In 2018, When Saudi Arabia lifted the ban on musical events and movies, Tamer started posting his songs online.

In an interview with Variety, Tamer opened up about his tour with OneRepublic and revealed that he is preparing to release his first album, Home Is Changing.

The singer revealed that Drew Chafee was the source of his introduction to OneRepublic.

When asked how Tamer defined his music, the musician said, "I'll be honest with you, man, I don't have a definition for it myself. It's the music of this new generation of Saudi kids, based on what we like and what we have been inspired by."

He also revealed that his upcoming music would feature instruments Western audiences had never heard of.

The singer is also starring in the upcoming movie of Saudi filmmaker Ahd Kamel, My Driver and I.

The movie takes place in 1989 when music was considered taboo.