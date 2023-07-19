Robert Downey Jr. says reading ‘Oppenheimer’ script on red paper feels like ‘being hypnotized’

File Footage

Robert Downey Jr. revealed an unusual detail about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer script, saying it was printed on a red paper.



The Iron Man star said it was hard reading the script because of the colour while claiming it feels like you were getting “hypnotized” because of the dizzy feeling you get by starring at the colour.

During the Entertainment Weekly's "Around the Table,” Downey recalls going to the acclaimed filmmaker’s home to discuss and read the script of the biographical thriller.

"I don't want to complain, but it's on red paper printed in black, which is kind of difficult, at best," Downey said.

"A bit unnerving, as well," Downey’s co-star in the film, Emily Blunt, chimed in.

Downey continued: "I guess there's something about it that makes it that you forget it as soon as you read it. I don't know what those colors are. It's kind of like being hypnotized."

The Avengers actor was not certain why the script was typed on the red paper and what purpose did it serve.

Previously, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan revealed how he does not rely on technology to pen his films’ scripts and prefers delivering them to actors personally.

"It's not secrecy, it's privacy," he said. "It's being able to try things, to make mistakes, to be as adventurous as possible.”

“And to be able to sit with somebody who's just read what you've written and get their take on it, see how they connect with it in a very human, face-to-face way,” the director added.

The film, starring Cillian Murphy as the lead, is slated to be released on July 21, 2023.