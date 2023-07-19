Travis Barker's ex-wife has ‘no interest’ in keeping up with Kardashians

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has no personal interest in keeping up with the Kardashians.

The 48-year-old model has previously claimed that she has no relationship with the Kardashians as she held them responsible for her break up with Travis.

Last year Travis tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, and now they are anxiously waiting for the baby to come into the world.

Now, however, the 48-year-old has told Page Six: 'I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into, but as long as he's happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that's all I care about.'

Travis and Shanna, who were married from 2004 until 2008, share a 19-year-old son called Landon and a 17-year-old daughter called Alabama.

Along with his biological children, Travis also helped raise Shanna's now 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, whom she had by Oscar De La Hoya.

Shanna - who has alleged that she and Travis broke up because he had an affair with Kourtney's sister Kim - furiously hit out at the Kardashian family in 2021.

Asked by TMZ if she had anything she wanted to tell Kourtney and Kim, Shanna replied, 'thanks for destroying my family, twice.'

She added: 'My family's broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.'



