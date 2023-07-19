When Tom Cruise 'auditioned' Sofia Vergara for his wife

Will Smith introduced Sofia Vergara to Tom Cruise

Sofia Vergara has a charm that very few possess. And this web of allure once reportedly caught Tom Cruise.

In 2005, Will Smith introduced the Latino actor to the megastar at a pre-Oscar party.

The Mission Impossible star reportedly quickly fell for the curvaceous model.

"She was dazzled by Tom's megawatt smile and amused by the blizzard of phone calls, flowers and chocolates that followed their first meeting," according to the New York Post.

But the budding romance soon went sideways when the Catholic actress gave her thumbs-down to Cruise's Scientology beliefs.

"It soon became clear that she was being auditioned for the biggest role of her life — Mrs. Tom Cruise. It was made clear that if she took the part, she would have to renounce her Catholic faith and convert," Morton wrote.

But "she sincerely believed that she would be struck down by God and burn in hell if she joined [Scientology]."

In other news, Vergara and Joe Manganiello have called it quits after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair told Page Six.