Miranda Lambert leaves internet divided after she ‘schooled’ concertgoers for taking selfie

Miranda Lambert has recently left internet divided as she paused the concert and started schooling few girls for taking selfies during her live performance.



In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, Miranda could be seen on stage at her Las Vegas residency, beginning to sing her 2016 song, Tin Man.

However, the country singer abruptly paused and said, “I’m gonna stop right here for a sec.”

The musician pointed to the front of the audience and remarked, “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

“Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” stated the 39-year-old.

Later, the girl in question was seen leaving concert early after being reprimanded by the songstress at the concert.

NBC News spoke to concertgoer as she explained, “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place.”

“I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our thirties to sixties trying to take a picture,” added the concertgoer.

After the clip went viral on internet, fans also shared their views with some showed support to the singer and others were in favour of concertgoer’s early exit.

“Yeah, I would’ve left. They paid to be there. If you don’t want pictures then don’t allow phones. That’s ridiculous!” one responded.

Another added, “Is she going to call people out for going to the bathroom too? That was so uncalled for…if I paid…I will take as many pics as I want.”

Meanwhile, one fan added, “I would want someone to pay attention to me singing too if I was giving my all.”