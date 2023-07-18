Jimmy Fallon believes 'Robert Downey Jr. is the best actor he's ever sat across'

Jimmy Fallon's Late Night Show is currently off-air

Host Jimmy Fallon has revealed that Robert Downey Jr. is one the best actor's he has ever sat across with.

Jimmy and Robert both recently appeared at The Howards Stern Show, where recalled giving an audition for a Christmas rom-com named The Holiday directed by Nancy Meyer’s.

Both of them failed to impress director Nancy, but Jimmy was surely impressed by the Iron Man actor.

He recalled how he was sitting across Robert, who for him was the best person he ever sat across.

"I'm sitting across from Robert Downey Jr., and I go, 'This is the best actor I've ever sat across and did a scene within my entire life."

He further shared about the experience of giving the audition for The Holiday: He said: "It was mind-blowing for me and it kind of, I quit the business. I never went back. That was the last time I auditioned for a role."

On the professional front, Robert Downey Jr. is gearing up to feature in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, whereas Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night Show is currently off-air due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, reports Entertainment Weekly.