Michael B. Jordan vows to remain 'sexy' onscreen

Michael B. Jordan is in good shape and he wants to show that to the world

Michael B. Jordan is bulky and handsome too. Several showbiz magazines attested to that.

But the actor is planning for more.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Panther star said he wanted to remain shirtless in his films as long he could maintain his shape.

"Look, we're only going to be at this age once and have the ability to play these roles, to be physical and take my shirt off. I'm in my physical prime right now at this moment.



So I have been, like, yeah, we're gonna milk this," he added

But, the 36-year-old stressed he is still up to play different roles to prevent being typecast as flaunting his chiseled physique.

"Lately, I've started to really think about and daydream about the future and what roles and what direction I want to go in, so there have been moments where I want to throw on a suit rather than a tank top. Maybe go for a shirt over a fitted tank, you know what I mean?" Jordan added.

"My team and I have done a really great job at strategically figuring out when is good to be [PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive] or when it's really cool to just chill and put on some sweats and a T-shirt."