Kanye West's pal Ice Cube reveals truth about rapper's new life with Bianca Censori

Kanye West is doing well as he enjoys his new married life with his wife Bianca Censori, the rapper's close pal has claimed.

The 45-year-old Gold Digger hitmaker is 'in a good space', Ice Cube told Piers Morgan.



The American rapper has been spotted on a number of outings with Bianca recently, including in Japan, and his fellow musician has claimed that the star is in a "good space".



Kim Kardashian's ex-husband was slammed for a number of outbursts, including several vile antisemitic statements and erratic tweets, which led to ex-wife Kim breaking down in tears.

Speaking of his current space, Ice Cube told Morgan he is "hopeful" Ye will "come out the other side".

The former Good Morning Britain presenter also shared his experience interviewing Ye and questioned rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube's relationship with him.

"The last rapper that I interviewed in this very studio was Ye, Kanye West. You’ve had a wobbly relationship with him, you’re back on track. In fact you saw him a few days ago…," Piers said on his TalkTV show.

Ice Cube responded as saying: "Yeah a couple of weeks ago. I mean we were always cool. He just… he spoke my name without really explaining what he meant and I really couldn’t leave that statement out there without… he never explained what he meant and so I had to kind of rebut that but since then we’ve talked, and I think Ye understands that generalising will always get you in more hot water than being very specific…"

West's friend continued: "I believe he’s doing great. He’s still dealing with some people trying to hold on to his money, but for the most part I believe he’s in a good space. I think he’s learned a lot from this past year and hopefully he’ll come out better on the other side.”

To a question about some of Ye's most outrageous outbursts, Ice Cube replied to Morgan: "I felt that if he was really upset with specific people, that the message he was saying would hijack what he was really upset about and that’s kind of what happened.

Defending West, Ice Cube added: "You can’t just generalise, you have to be specific. Especially if you’re taking about anybody, any race of people, you have to be specific on who exactly you’re talking about.”