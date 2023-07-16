'Friends': Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and others still earn from TV show?

Warner Bros. earn around $1 billion from TV show 'Friends' every year

Friends star cast has still not stopped earning from their most-watched comedy show.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc were introduced as the most finest stars of Hollywood in 1994 after the premiere of season 1. Since then to date, the cast is ruling the industry.

The salary of each actor was around $22,500 when the first season was premiered. In season 2, the pay increased to $40,000. But after that, some complications emerged when the increase in salaries was not extended to all six actors.

Warner Bros, in season 5, increased the pay scale by $15,000 per episode. The cast witnessed a rise in their salaries with each season, and by seasons 9 and 10, the lead actresses of the show emerged as the highest-paid performers on TV.

They signed a contract worth $1 million per episode for the last two seasons.

Even today, Warner Bros. collects an estimated $1 billion each year from the TV show Friends through licensing and merchandising. Out of that total collection, each cast member is paid 2% every year, reports Inquisiter.

Many years have passed since the last episode of the finale season premiered, yet these actors are being paid for the spectacular jobs they have done in their respective roles.

Friends, even after so many years, is still binge-watched by fans all across the world with the same level of excitement and happiness.