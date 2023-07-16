Dua Lipa turns heads in black striped mini dress showing off her toned legs

Singer Dua Lipa turned heads as she joined Ashley Roberts to lead a star-studded gathering for a luxurious night at London's Chiltern Firehouse on Friday.



The 27-year-old musician showcased her style in a captivating black and white striped mini dress, which accentuated her well-toned legs.

To complete her ensemble, Dua elegantly wore a matching black jacket and added a few inches to her height with a pair of sleek black boots.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker let her brunette locks fall loose down her shoulders. She carried a navy handbag with her, reports Dailymail.

The iconic musician completed her look with a pair of silver earrings and a light palette of makeup.

Ashley Robert has added to the glamour by showcasing her impressive figure in a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline.

She was also wearing black boots and a matching jacket. The 41-year-old Ashley carried a black handbag to add to her look.

Chelsea Handler and Laura Whitmore were also spotted enjoying the night out at the popular celebrity haunt.

The outing comes after Dua has been on the promotional trail for the new Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The hitmaker portrays Mermaid Barbie in the flick, which had its London premiere at Leicester Square.