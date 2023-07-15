Johnny Depp’s concerning ankle injury makes him rely on crutches again

Johnny Depp was spotted exiting his hotel in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday night while using a crutch for assistance.

The 60-year-old actor, famous for his distinctive fashion sense, donned a gray shirt, khaki jacket, and denim attire.

He accessorized his outfit with a beige beret and black aviator sunglasses, which partially obscured his face as he departed from One Devonshire Gardens.

In addition to his usual assortment of metallic necklaces, rings, and bracelets, the Sleepy Hollow star was seen using a crutch to walk, likely due to a painful ankle injury he sustained in May.

Johnny Depp had traveled to Glasgow to perform with his band, Hollywood Vampires, at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday.

The band, which includes Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen from Alice Cooper's band, as well as Joe Perry from Aerosmith, is currently touring. The Dark Shadows actor is a member of the band.

In May, Johnny Depp announced the postponement of the American leg of his band's upcoming tour due to a lower-body injury causing him pain.

The Hollywood Vampires resumed their tour in Bucharest, Romania last month, after having to reschedule several concerts due to Depp's ankle injury.

The band will continue to perform in various locations in Europe before returning to the United States at the end of July to conclude their tour.